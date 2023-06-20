UrduPoint.com

Eight Food Outlets Fined

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Eight food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fines on eight food points and three milk carrying vehicles over violations in the division here on Tuesday.

According to the PFA officials, in the line with special directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority Raja Jhangir Anwar, food safety teams conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 64,000 on eight food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, team inspected various vehicles carrying 22,000 liters milk and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on three milk suppliers for adulteration.

