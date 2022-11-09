Eight food points fined in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on eight food points and two milk carrying vehicles for violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at restaurants, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 67,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

The PFA teams discarded 30-liters substandard milk and 30-liters drinks and served notices to 71 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

PFA official Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwer said that operations against substandardfood sellers would continue on daily basis.