UrduPoint.com

Eight Food Points Fined In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Eight food points fined in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on eight food points and two milk carrying vehicles for violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at restaurants, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 67,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

The PFA teams discarded 30-liters substandard milk and 30-liters drinks and served notices to 71 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

PFA official Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwer said that operations against substandardfood sellers would continue on daily basis.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

PTI leaders to deliberate on preparation for long ..

PTI leaders to deliberate on preparation for long march tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

53 minutes ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

58 minutes ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

1 hour ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.