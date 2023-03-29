Eight food points penalized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on eight food points over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked 138 food units in the division, and imposed fines on eight people for selling substandard and adulterated food items at their outlets.

Meanwhile, PFA teams discarded 240 liters of contaminated milk, 190 liters of subpar cold drinks, 25 liters substandard oil and expired spices.

As many as 82 warning notices were also served to the owners of various foodspoints in the division over violations.

Citizen could register complaint against adulteration on PFA helpline 1223.