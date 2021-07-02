Eight gamblers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers who were involved in gambling in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station.

According to police spokesperson, crackdown against criminal elements was underway on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani.

According to police, Civil Lines police had arrested eight gamblers including Sohail, Luqman, Usman, Nadeem, Amir, Mouzam red handed during a raid at Pacca Garah involved in gambling.

Police also recovered Rs. 76,200 stake money from their possessions.

Police had sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.