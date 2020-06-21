Eight gamblers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 35,180 and four mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Sunday.

Waris Khan Police, taking action on a tip off, arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Ahsan, Babar, Raheel, Asad Kamran, Muhammad Zakria, Sheraz and Haider Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Waris Khan Police team, saying, the strict action must be taken against anti social elements and no one should be allowed to carry illegal activity.