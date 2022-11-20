Eight gamblers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered the stake amount Rs 10,700,008, mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Shabbir, Israr, Muzaffar, Amin, Umar, Naseer, Yasir and Adnan.

Gujjar Khan police has registered cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other crimes, actions will be continued against such elements without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 31 professional beggars during operation. SSP Operations Rawalpindi said that the operation against professional beggars would be continued. The professional beggars don't deserve any concession, he added.