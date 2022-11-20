UrduPoint.com

Eight Gamblers Arrested During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Eight gamblers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered the stake amount Rs 10,700,008, mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Shabbir, Israr, Muzaffar, Amin, Umar, Naseer, Yasir and Adnan.

Gujjar Khan police has registered cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other crimes, actions will be continued against such elements without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 31 professional beggars during operation. SSP Operations Rawalpindi said that the operation against professional beggars would be continued. The professional beggars don't deserve any concession, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Progress Saddar Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.