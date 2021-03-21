Eight gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake amounting to Rs. 32,280 and 07 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused included Mohammad Nadeem, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Asif, Afzal Ahmed, Mohammad Akbar, Humayun, Mohammad Ayaz and Naveed Ahmed, police said.

Police have registered separate case against all of them and started investigation.

SP Pothohar commended Rata Amral police team and said that operations against gamblers should be continued.