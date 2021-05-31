Eight gamblers arrested during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money worth Rs 24,800, seven mobile phones and stolen vehicle from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Wah Cantt Police arrested 8 gamblers on charges of gambling and recovered money and mobile phones at stake.

ThosePolice have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

SP Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of crime adding that strict action should be taken against such anti-social elements.