Eight gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money Rs Rs. 28,300, 5 mobile phones and valuables from their possession on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Rawat police conducted a raid at gambling den and arrested gamblers identified as Hashim Khan, Tazeem Ali, Mohammad Razzaq, Fayyaz Hussain, Munir Hussain, Mohammad Asif, Babar Ali and Ghulam Murtaza.

Police recovered bet money Rs Rs. 28,300, 5 mobile phones and valuables from their possession and registered separate cases under gambling Act against all of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Kamran Amir said that operation against gamblers should be continued adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.