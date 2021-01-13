Eight gamblers arrested in Sargodha

Police on Wednesday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eight gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eight gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession.

A spokesman of police here on Wednesday said that Urban Area police team conducted raid at main gate of Eid gah and arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 6930 bet money from their possession.

They were identified as Muhammad Zafar,Muhammad Younis,Ahmed Sher,Sajjad,Muhammad Naeem, Muneeb, Fateh Khan and Ghulam Muhammad.

A case was registered against them under gambling act.