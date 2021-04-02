UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Eight gamblers arrested in sargodha

Police on Friday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eight gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eight gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession.

A spokesman said that Phularwan police team conducted a raid and arrested 8 gamblers who were busy in playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 16500 bet money from their possession.

They were identified as Falak Naz, Shahzad Qamar, Ansar Abbas, Naseer Ahmed,Asad Abbas and others.

A case was registered against them under the gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Ehsaas Survey to be completed by June this year: D ..

35 minutes ago

Moscow Says JCPOA Committee Members Ready to Solve ..

8 minutes ago

Death Toll From Taiwan Train Derailment Grows to 5 ..

8 minutes ago

Joint Commission of JCPOA to Convene on April 6 in ..

8 minutes ago

CIS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Minsk on October ..

8 minutes ago

Inclusion of corona treatment in Sehat Card a land ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.