Eight gamblers arrested in sargodha

Police on Friday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eight gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eight gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession.

A spokesman said that Phularwan police team conducted a raid and arrested 8 gamblers who were busy in playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 16500 bet money from their possession.

They were identified as Falak Naz, Shahzad Qamar, Ansar Abbas, Naseer Ahmed,Asad Abbas and others.

A case was registered against them under the gambling act.