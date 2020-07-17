Eight gamblers arrested, stake money seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, police have rounded up eight alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 42,750, mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession here on Friday.

A spokesman for police informed that acting on a tip off, a police team under the supervision of SHO Taxila conducted a raid in the area of Jameelabad and apprehended 8 alleged gamblers identified as Mohabbat Ullah, Ysir Masood, Syed Asif, Hadiyat Ullah, Faheem Khan, Nadeem Akhter, Muhammad Naseem and Yasir Hussain when they were busy in activities of gambling.

Police have registered separate case against all of them under gambling act while further investigations were underway.