Eight Gamblers Booked During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Eight gamblers booked during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 24,560, 08 mobile phones from their custody here on Saturday.

Race Course police conducted raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Qasim, Hamza, Ehtsham, Suleman, Shahab, Hayat, Agha Hasan and Azhar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar commended police team and said that gambling was the root of other social evils. He said the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law and action against gamblers will be continued.

