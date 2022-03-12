Eight gamblers booked during raid in rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered amount of Rs 55,000 at stake, 06 mobile phones and playing card during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

During the course of action, Bani police conducted raid and arrested the gamblers who were identified as Hamza, Yousuf, Mohsin, Salman and Waqas and recovered Rs 42,600, 06 mobile phones from their custody.

Similarly, Taxila Police arrested two gamblers Asif and Ishtiaq and recovered Rs 12,400 from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases under gambling act against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that gambling is the root cause of crime.

He directed officials to conduct crackdown such anti social elements without any discrimination.