Eight Gamblers Held
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sadar police conducted a successful raid in Mouza Molvi Sikandar Wala and arrested eight gamblers red-handed while participating in illegal betting activities.
During the operation, the police team seized eight mobile phones, five motorcycles, Rs15,000 in cash and gambling stuff.
A case was registered against the accused and legal action launched.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that gambling leads other social evils and it must be eradicated.
