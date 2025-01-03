Open Menu

Eight Gamblers Held

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Eight gamblers held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sadar police conducted a successful raid in Mouza Molvi Sikandar Wala and arrested eight gamblers red-handed while participating in illegal betting activities.

During the operation, the police team seized eight mobile phones, five motorcycles, Rs15,000 in cash and gambling stuff.

A case was registered against the accused and legal action launched.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that gambling leads other social evils and it must be eradicated.

