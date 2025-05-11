Eight Gamblers Held
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested eight people for gambling and
recovered stake money of Rs 122,000 from their possession.
Sadr police Jalalpur Pirwala conducted a raid and arrested
the gamblers and recovered the stake money.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
