Eight Gamblers Held

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Eight gamblers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested eight people for gambling and

recovered stake money of Rs 122,000 from their possession.

Sadr police Jalalpur Pirwala conducted a raid and arrested

the gamblers and recovered the stake money.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

