Eight Gamblers Held During Raid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 52,500 from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Jatli police conducted raid and held gamblers who were identified as Syed Mehboob, Mohsin, Jamal, Mubasher, Asad, Shakeel, Ihtsham and Jawad.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of all other evils and the accused cannot escape the grip of law.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Monitoring Control Room Established in Sanghar6 minutes ago
-
Police flag march for election security6 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects power pilferage at Marble Factory16 minutes ago
-
CTP issue traffic plan regarding general election on Feb 8, 202416 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start watermelon cultivation26 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Tank26 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 724 kg drugs in 11 operations26 minutes ago
-
LESCO receives Rs 6m dues from District Jail Okara26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO inquires after health of ‘Chaudhwan terror attack’ victims36 minutes ago
-
Police finalize security arrangements for General Election 2024; 12,500 cops to be deployed36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various polling stations to review security, distribution of election material36 minutes ago
-
Voters with expired identity card can cast votes-ECP56 minutes ago