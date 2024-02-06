Open Menu

Eight Gamblers Held During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Eight gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 52,500 from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Jatli police conducted raid and held gamblers who were identified as Syed Mehboob, Mohsin, Jamal, Mubasher, Asad, Shakeel, Ihtsham and Jawad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of all other evils and the accused cannot escape the grip of law.

Related Topics

Police Progress Saddar Nabeel Shakeel Money All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

8 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

17 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

17 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

17 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

17 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

17 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

18 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

18 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

18 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

17 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan