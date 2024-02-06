Eight gamblers held during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 52,500 from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Jatli police conducted raid and held gamblers who were identified as Syed Mehboob, Mohsin, Jamal, Mubasher, Asad, Shakeel, Ihtsham and Jawad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of all other evils and the accused cannot escape the grip of law.