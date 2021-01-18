UrduPoint.com
Eight Gamblers Held In Rawalpindi

Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 5,35 and 5 mobile phones from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 5,35 and 5 mobile phones from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi Police team raided and arrested for gambling on card were identified as Muslim Khan, Yusuf Khan, Mohammad Siddique, Amir Khan, Anwar Saeed, Abdul Hakim, Siddique and Rafaqat Farooq.

During course of action, police also recovered amount of Rs. 5,350 and 05 mobile phones and playing cards were recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.

