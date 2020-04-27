Eight gamblers including police constable netted

In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested eight gamblers including a police constable besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs 49,120, ten mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested eight gamblers including a police constable besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs 49,120, ten mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Monday.

City Police Station Constable got information that some people were gambling in the area. During the course of action, police netted the gamblers identified as Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Faisal, Sajid Hussain, Muhammad Shafique, Raja Muhammad Junaid, Nisar Ahmed and Kamran Hafeez besides recovering Rs 49,120, 10 mobile phones and motorcycle from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of city police station, saying that black sheep in police department would not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action must be taken against such criminals who were involved in carrying illegal activities.