Eight Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 20,290 Cash Stake Money In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Eight gamblers rounded up with Rs 20,290 cash stake money in rawalpindi

Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 20,290 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 20,290 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Ratta Amral police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested eight gamblers namely Afzal Ahmed, Aftab, Muhammad Pervaiz, Kamran Khan, Tanveer, Waqas, Rub Nawaz and Ali Raza who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 20,290 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against outlaws, he added.

