Eight gamblers rounded up with Rs 8100 cash stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 8100 cash stake money, eight mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Ratta Amral police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested eight gamblers namely Sajid, Umar Mehmood, Fida Hussain, Waseem Sabir, Muhammad Waheed, Shabbir Ahmed, Humayoun Khan and Bilal Khan who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 8100 cash stake money, eight mobile phones and other items.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent Police (SP) appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against outlaws, he added.