Eight Gamblers, Two Drug Peddler Arrested In Separate Actions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Capital city police here on Monday arrested eight gamblers and two drug peddlers in separate actions and seized four kilograms of hashish
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Capital city police here on Monday arrested eight gamblers and two drug peddlers in separate actions and seized four kilograms of hashish.
In a statement issued by Capital City Police Office, Khazana police recovered 18 kilogram hashish from secret compartments of the car during snap checking of vehicles on Naguman Road.
Similarly, Mathra police arrested a bike-rider and recovered four kilogram hashish from his possession near Mathani area.
Both the arrested confessed to their crime and told that they were involved in moving narcotics to different customers in the city.
In the third action conducted by Khazana police, a total of eight gamblers were arrested who were busy in gambling. Police also recovered bet money. The cases have been registered in the relevant police stations and further investigation was started.
