Eight gangsters held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have arrested eight outlaws of two gangs and recovered cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sadr police conducted raids and arrested five outlaws of Koonj gang identified as ring leader Waqas aka Koonj, his accomplices Umer Hayat, Waqas Shahid, Aqil Munir and Saud Naeem.

The police also arrested three outlaws of a gang including Yousuf, etc. from Chak No.209-RB Jaranwala Road.

All the accused were wanted by police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit weapons, looted money, mobile phones and other itemsfrom the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.