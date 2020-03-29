Eight gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 8 members of a vehicle lifting gang and recovered 70 motorcycles and other articles from their possession.

Anti vehicle lifting staff along with CIA City Division conducted raids and arrested 8 members of a vehicle lifting gang identified as Abdul Aziz, Qaisar Abbas, Nasir Abbas, Shafiq, Shahid, Asif, Bilal, Shaukat and Ali Zeeshan.

The police recovered 70 stolen motorcycles and other articles from outlaws. The gangsters were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Further investigation was under way.