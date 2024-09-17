Eight Gas Connections Disconnected Over Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force continued its daily operation and disconnected eight more connections on various violations.
The meters of two consumers were disconnected over non-billing and recommended further departmental action.
One consumer's meter was found suspicious due to tampered seal, leading to disconnection. The team also found five users who had relocated their meters away from the service point also faced disconnection.
Another consumer who had extended gas connections to more than one house had their extensions removed.
The SNGPL task force has also recovered pending dues of Rs 40,000 from a defaulter during the operation on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Main processions concluded in Sargodha41 seconds ago
-
KP Govt exempts ETEA test for recruitment in BPS-09, below47 seconds ago
-
KP CM calls for following teachings of Holy Prophet as beacon of light11 minutes ago
-
Police foils a dacoity bid, dacoit arrested11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad u Nabi celebrated in Tando Adam20 minutes ago
-
Women among four drug dealers held, over 16kg hashish recovered in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference highlights the Prophet's (PBUH) guidance for modern educational reforms21 minutes ago
-
Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) procession held21 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle stunts claim lives of brothers21 minutes ago
-
Adoption of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW)'s teaching essential for prosperity, says Nawabzada Iftekhar31 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Committee on Law & Order visit central control room to monitor security arrangements31 minutes ago
-
Salik calls for education reform rooted in teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Seerat-un-Nabi Co ..40 minutes ago