Eight Gas Connections Disconnected Over Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force continued its daily operation and disconnected eight more connections on various violations.

The meters of two consumers were disconnected over non-billing and recommended further departmental action.

One consumer's meter was found suspicious due to tampered seal, leading to disconnection. The team also found five users who had relocated their meters away from the service point also faced disconnection.

Another consumer who had extended gas connections to more than one house had their extensions removed.

The SNGPL task force has also recovered pending dues of Rs 40,000 from a defaulter during the operation on Tuesday.

