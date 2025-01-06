Open Menu

Eight Gas Meters Disconnected

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Eight gas meters disconnected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, intensified its efforts against gas theft and disconnected eight more meters over violations.

During the operation, seven gas meters, which were illegally relocated by consumers, were seized. Additionally, one commercial meter that was being used unlawfully was also confiscated. The company vowed to continue efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

