Eight Get Government Jobs

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Eight get government jobs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, different applicants have been provided jobs in provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, an ombudsman office spokesman said Jehangir of Bhakkar district had been employed in the highways department. Similarly, Muhammad Noman Aslam of Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Ammar Yunus of Lahore and Ms Irum Shahzadi of Mianwali had been given jobs in irrigation department, agriculture department and district council, respectively.

He said that Muhammad Aftab of Faisalabad had been posted as a library assistant at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and Ameer Hussain of Bhakkar had been hired in grade 7 whereas Muhammad Usman of Lahore and Ms Moeiza Akbar of Jhelum had been given the jobs in the education departmentand district accounts office, respectively, the spokesman concluded.

