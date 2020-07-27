UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Govt Bills, Five Ordinances Presented In National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

Eight govt bills, five ordinances presented in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction eight government bills and five ordinances in the House which were referred to the relevant committee for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction eight government bills and five ordinances in the House which were referred to the relevant committee for further deliberations.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan laid the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020; the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

He also introduced the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020.

All these bills and ordinances were forwarded to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Climate Change Munaza Hassan presented the report on the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House passed four motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament which were pending in the Senate and not passed after passage of 90 days of its laying there. The bills pending in the Senate are the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2018; the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2020; the Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination Agha Hassan Baloch presented the Periodical Report of the Standing Committee for the period July - December, 2019, as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Chairman Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin presented the Periodical Report of the Standing Committee for the period July - December, 2019, as required by rule234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Business Babar Awan Parliament July December Criminals 2019 2020 Islamabad High Court Government Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

1 hour ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

1 hour ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

NIH asks for taking preventive measures against Co ..

5 minutes ago

Ex-law secy challenges acquittal plea rejection in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.