Eight govt bills, five ordinances presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction eight government bills and five ordinances in the House which were referred to the relevant committee for further deliberations.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan laid the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020; the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

He also introduced the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020.

All these bills and ordinances were forwarded to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Climate Change Munaza Hassan presented the report on the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House passed four motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament which were pending in the Senate and not passed after passage of 90 days of its laying there. The bills pending in the Senate are the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2018; the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2020; the Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination Agha Hassan Baloch presented the Periodical Report of the Standing Committee for the period July - December, 2019, as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Chairman Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin presented the Periodical Report of the Standing Committee for the period July - December, 2019, as required by rule234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.