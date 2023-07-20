Eight govt. bills introduced in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed the introduction of eight government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed the introduction of eight government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberation.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzaib moved all the bills which were forwarded to their relevant committees for discussion. These bills were the Archival Material (Preservation and Export Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Archives (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Institute of Health (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Apostille (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023.

Two reports of the standing committees on the legislative proposals including the Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were presented in the House.