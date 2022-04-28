Eight held, 110-litre liquor seized

Police arrested eight persons and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them

Police said on Thursday that during the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 110-litre liquor and six pistols of 30-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Arshad, Ahsan, Maqsood, Taimoor, Ibrahim, Numan, Faisal and Zeeshan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.