Eight Held, 110-litre Liquor Seized
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:18 PM
Police arrested eight persons and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested eight persons and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.
Police said on Thursday that during the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 110-litre liquor and six pistols of 30-bore from them.
The accused were identified as Arshad, Ahsan, Maqsood, Taimoor, Ibrahim, Numan, Faisal and Zeeshan.
Cases have been registered against the accused.