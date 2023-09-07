Open Menu

Eight Held During Crackdown Against Outlaws In Taxila

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Police in different raids on Thursday arrested eight outlaws involved in illegal activities and also recovered narcotics, and liquor from their possession

According to police, during a crackdown, police arrested as many as eight outlaws including two proclaimed offenders wanted in two different cases.

Sub-divisional Police Officer said that Wah Saddar Police raided two different drug dens of Danish and Shahbaz and recovered 1.20 and 1.50 kilograms of hashish from their dens respectively.

In another raid, Wah Cantonment police booked Jaffar Hussain and Zeeshan and recovered 1.

16 kilograms of hashish and 20 litres of liquor.

Taxila Police raided the dens of Abdul Hadi and Jamshaid and recovered 40 and 15 litres of liquor.

He further said that Taxila Police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

Police unveiled details that Atif along with his other cohort killed Abdul Basit over old enmity in Khurrun Gujjar area.

The police have also arrested another proclaimed offender identified as Anas Iqbal wanted in a cheque dishonor case.

