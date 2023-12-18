Eight held during search operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) In a collaborative effort with various law enforcement agencies, the Capital Police of Islamabad carried out a comprehensive search operation in different areas under the jurisdiction of the Aabpara police station.

As part of the operation, a thorough examination was conducted, resulting in the inspection of 70 individuals, 15 cars, 23 motorcycles, seven shops and many hotels. The intensified scrutiny is part of the police's ongoing efforts to bolster security measures in the region.

Eight individuals who failed to provide proper identification documents during the search operation were promptly transferred to the police station for further investigation.

The Primary objective of the search operation is to fortify the security infrastructure in the designated areas and ensure the safety of residents and businesses.

In line with the commitment to combat crime, Islamabad Police has heightened its actions against criminal elements. The recent operation reflects a proactive approach in addressing potential threats and maintaining law and order, a police spokesperson said.

Citizens are encouraged to play an active role in ensuring community safety. Authorities urge residents to report any suspicious activities promptly. The public can contact the police at the emergency helpline number 15 or utilize `ICT 15 App' for convenient and swift reporting. This collaborative effort aims to create a safer and more secure environment for everyone in the capital city.