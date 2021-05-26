UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Held For Brandishing Arms

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:31 PM

Eight held for brandishing arms

City police Wednesday launched a crackdown under arms control act and arrested eight persons for brandishing arms from various suburban areas of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :City police Wednesday launched a crackdown under arms control act and arrested eight persons for brandishing arms from various suburban areas of the provincial metropolis.

According to police, during a crackdown in areas of Pahari Pura, Bhana Mari and Pishtakhara, eight persons were arrested for displaying of arms.

Police also recovered three Kalashnikovs, one rifle, four pistols and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

Police authorities have said displaying arms is prohibited by law and anyone found guilty of brandishing arms would be dealt strictly.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Japanese Automakers Suspend Operations in India Du ..

1 minute ago

7,000 LHWs to be inducted in South Punjab soon: He ..

1 minute ago

Deal 'in principle' reached for elections: Somali ..

1 minute ago

Mobile milk testing lab started functioning in Khy ..

1 minute ago

Sindh CS briefed on COVID-19 SOPSs, vaccination c ..

4 minutes ago

UK Advertising Regulator Bans 'Irresponsible' Bitc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.