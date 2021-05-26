Eight held for brandishing arms

City police Wednesday launched a crackdown under arms control act and arrested eight persons for brandishing arms from various suburban areas of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :City police Wednesday launched a crackdown under arms control act and arrested eight persons for brandishing arms from various suburban areas of the provincial metropolis.

According to police, during a crackdown in areas of Pahari Pura, Bhana Mari and Pishtakhara, eight persons were arrested for displaying of arms.

Police also recovered three Kalashnikovs, one rifle, four pistols and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

Police authorities have said displaying arms is prohibited by law and anyone found guilty of brandishing arms would be dealt strictly.