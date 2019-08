(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested eight youth from various parts of the city for doing wheelie.

According to police, the arrested youth were identified as Qasim, Sheron, Adeel, Zohaib, Umer, Imran, Saqlian and Shafique.

Cases have been registered against them.