Eight held for gambling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 25,000, mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sadr police raided at Chak No 107-NB and arrested eight persons for betting on cockfight and recovered money from them.

The accused were identified as Dilshad Ali, Muhammad Khalid, MuhammadWaryam, Ghulam Murtaza, Qaisar Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzaib, Usman Ali and Muhammad Luqman.

Cases have been registered against the accused.