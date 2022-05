(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday rounded up eight gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

Kotmomin police conducted a raid and arrested Gull, Sajid, Waseem, Majid, Mazhar, GhulamMustafa and others while gambling and recovered Rs 16,500 stake money from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.