Eight Held For Gambling
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 220,200 form their possession.
In a crackdown on Sunday, the Alipur city police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers and
recovered stake money with paraphernalia from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
