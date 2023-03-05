UrduPoint.com

Eight Held For Gambling On PSL Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :In a recent crackdown on illegal online gambling, the New Town Police Station team on Sunday apprehended eight suspects allegedly involved in gambling on Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches through phone apps and other means.

Upon conducting the operation, the police were able to seize seven mobile phones, a plastic ring used in gambling, and a total of Rs8,000 in cash from the suspects.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Waqar Mehmood, Muhammad Nisar, Imran Ali, Naseer Ahmad, and Muhammad Shaukat.

The success of this operation has been attributed to the efforts of CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, SP Rawal, and Newtown Police.

The CPO has emphasized that those involved in such negative activities would not escape the law.

The crackdown on illegal gambling by the Rawalpindi Police is a welcome development in the effort to curb criminal activities.

The authorities are expected to continue such operations to ensure that the law is upheld and that the citizens are safe from harm.

