Eight Held For Illegal Stay In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Eight held for illegal stay in Pakistan

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Eight foreigners, all of them Afghan nationals were booked and sent behind the bars for their illegal stay and living without tenants' registration.

Sub divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told media on Saturday that Taxila Police during a search operation in the various parts of Taxila especially Pind Gondal, Thatta Khalil and Jameelabad area arrested these persons for their illegal stay in the country subsequently were booked under Punjab Rented Premises Act 2009 and Foreigners' Act.

