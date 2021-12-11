UrduPoint.com

Eight Held For Possessing Illegal Arms, Weapon

Police on Saturday arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered weapons from their possession during crackdown, informed a police spokesman

Gujjar Khan police arrested three accused Sultan, Khurram and Shahzeb and recovered 3 pistols 30 from their possession. Similarly, Airport police held two accused Muhammad Rafaqat and Mohammad Shahbaz and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their custody.

While, Ganjmandi police nabbed Mohammad Akhlaq and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Barroni police arrested Osama Ahmed and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from him.

Murree police arrested the accused Mohammad Idrees and recovered 1 pistol from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs appreciated the police teams for arresting the illegal arms holders adding that strict action must be taken against them to curb the crime.

