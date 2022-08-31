UrduPoint.com

Eight Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons During Operation

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight accused and recovered illegal arms, ammunition and drugs from their possession during operation here on Wednesday, police spokesman said.

During course of action, Pirwadhai police arrested the accused Nauman and recovered a pistol 30mm from his possession.

Similarly, Morgah police arrested the accused Saeedur Rahman and recovered a pistol 9mm from his custody. While, Sadar Wah police arrested 2 accused Usman Shahzad and Taseef and recovered a pistol 30 bore and 1 pistol 9mm from their possessions.

Mandra police arrested the accused Binyamin and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Barooni police held Ghazanfar and recovered a pistol 30 bore from him.

Civil Lines police arrested the accused Arsalan and recovered 350 grams of charas from the accused, while Taxila police arrested the accused Zahid and recovered 120 grams of hashish from the accused. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that operations will be continued against illegal weapons holders and drug dealers without any discrimination.

