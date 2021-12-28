Eight held for possessing weapons:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The police Tuesday arrested eight persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed eight accused and recovered four guns of 12-bore, three pistols of 30-bore and a revolver of 32-bore from them.

They were identified as Saqlain, Sarfraz, Bashir, Haq Nawaz, Riaz, Sher Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed and Qamar Abbas. The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.