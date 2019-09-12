Eight held for power theft

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested eight accused for electricity theft in different areas.

According to the police, on a report of the Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO), the police arrested Basheer, Ali Raza, Akhlaq, Mumtaz, Imtiaz, Ishtiaq, Pervez and Mushtaq.

The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.