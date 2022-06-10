UrduPoint.com

Eight Held For Selling Fake Tickets For Pak-WI Match

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Eight held for selling fake tickets for Pak-WI match

Police busted an eight member gang involved in selling fake tickets to citizens during the second of the three-match One Day International series at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Police busted an eight member gang involved in selling fake tickets to citizens during the second of the three-match One Day International series at Multan cricket Stadium on Friday.

According to the police sources, the gang was selling fake tickets to citizens outside the stadium.

The police team led by SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jahangir arrested Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid, Adnan, Nadeem, Amir, Imran, Sarfraz and Amanat Ali.

The criminals were arrested from parking stand outside the stadium while 37 fake tickets were recovered from their possession.

The arrested criminals were shifted to Mumtazabad Police Station for further investigations.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Police Police Station Amanat Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris a ..

Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris attack suspect

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitates newly ele ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitates newly elected body

3 minutes ago
 Former US Open champion DeChambeau joins LIV Golf ..

Former US Open champion DeChambeau joins LIV Golf series

3 minutes ago
 French delight as Ferron leads Dauphine podium swe ..

French delight as Ferron leads Dauphine podium sweep

5 minutes ago
 PML-N lawmaker hails federal budget

PML-N lawmaker hails federal budget

5 minutes ago
 Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022 ..

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.