Eight held for selling fake tickets for Pak-WI match

Police busted an eight member gang involved in selling fake tickets to citizens during the second of the three-match One Day International series at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Police busted an eight member gang involved in selling fake tickets to citizens during the second of the three-match One Day International series at Multan cricket Stadium on Friday.

According to the police sources, the gang was selling fake tickets to citizens outside the stadium.

The police team led by SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jahangir arrested Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid, Adnan, Nadeem, Amir, Imran, Sarfraz and Amanat Ali.

The criminals were arrested from parking stand outside the stadium while 37 fake tickets were recovered from their possession.

The arrested criminals were shifted to Mumtazabad Police Station for further investigations.