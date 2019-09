The police on Friday arrested eight persons over their alleged involvement in electricity theft in different areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The police on Friday arrested eight persons over their alleged involvement in electricity theft in different areas.

The police, on the report of Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) officials, arrested Sajid, Ameen, Nasir, Anwar, Shehzad, Nazeer, Bilal and Wazeer Ali for stealing electricity through methods of direct wires in different areas.

Police have registered separate cases.