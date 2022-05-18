Eight held in private housing societies' guards exchange of fire case

The district police have arrested eight persons in private housing societies' guards exchange of fire case and recovered weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested eight persons in private housing societies' guards exchange of fire case and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police immediately reached the scene in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station and managed to net eight suspects involved in the shooting.

He informed that eight accused namely Azam, Zeeshan, Shakeel, Dost Muhammad, Zafar, Afsarullah, Zeeshan Zafar and Zahid who had also opened fire at police party were sent behind the bars.

The police also recovered six Kalashnikov, one 12 bore rifle, a M-4 rifle and ammunition.

According to Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, a case under anti-terrorism act and other sections had been registered against the accused.

He informed that in another operation, four accused namely Bilal, Mudassir, Humayoun and Kamran have also been rounded up and the police party recovered weapons from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against land grabbers and those possess illegal weapons.