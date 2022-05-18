UrduPoint.com

Eight Held In Private Housing Societies' Guards Exchange Of Fire Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Eight held in private housing societies' guards exchange of fire case

The district police have arrested eight persons in private housing societies' guards exchange of fire case and recovered weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested eight persons in private housing societies' guards exchange of fire case and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police immediately reached the scene in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station and managed to net eight suspects involved in the shooting.

He informed that eight accused namely Azam, Zeeshan, Shakeel, Dost Muhammad, Zafar, Afsarullah, Zeeshan Zafar and Zahid who had also opened fire at police party were sent behind the bars.

The police also recovered six Kalashnikov, one 12 bore rifle, a M-4 rifle and ammunition.

According to Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, a case under anti-terrorism act and other sections had been registered against the accused.

He informed that in another operation, four accused namely Bilal, Mudassir, Humayoun and Kamran have also been rounded up and the police party recovered weapons from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against land grabbers and those possess illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Police Station Rawalpindi Saddar Shakeel From Housing

Recent Stories

England pledge to make most of veteran bowlers Bro ..

England pledge to make most of veteran bowlers Broad and Anderson

16 seconds ago
 England appoint Australia women's boss Mott as men ..

England appoint Australia women's boss Mott as men's white-ball coach

18 seconds ago
 Climate change indicators hit record highs in 2021 ..

Climate change indicators hit record highs in 2021: UN

21 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to finalize UN Living Indus Initiative

Sindh govt to finalize UN Living Indus Initiative

23 seconds ago
 97% complaints received on PM Portal addressed

97% complaints received on PM Portal addressed

3 minutes ago
 12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupan ..

12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupants

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.