Eight Held In Sheesha Café Raids In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, continuing their "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign, arrested eight individuals on Sunday in a crackdown against illegal Sheesha cafes in Gulberg Greens.

The police recovered a large quantity of hookahs and flavors from the accused.

A public relation officer told APP that ICT police Koral police intensified crackdown against the Sheesha centers in Gulberg Greens in order to eliminate this menace from the city and special efforts were also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities.

In this regard, the Koral police station team apprehended 08 accused and recovered hookah and flavors from their possession. The arrested accused was also shifted to the police station for further legal proceedings.

DIG Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added./APP-rzr-mkz

