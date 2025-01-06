Eight held on selling illegal fuel

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Civil defense department on Monday sealed eight illegal fuel pumps and arrested the owners for violation.

The police spokesman said that the teams raided various localities including Kot Fareed,Lorry Adda,85 NB,Sillanwali road and nabbed Akbar,Muhammad Umar,Asif,Javed and others for selling open petrol and holding illegal material of illegal gas refilling.

Further investigation was underway.