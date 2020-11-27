Eight held on SOPs violations during marriage ceremony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan police arrested eight (8) persons including a woman on charges of violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures(SOPs), Sound Act at a wedding ceremony in Mumtazabad area of the city on Friday.

Police spokesman said that Mumtazabad SHO Shaban Khalid Goraya accompanying a police team raided a wedding ceremony and arrested Faizan, Tanweer, Nadeem, Zubair Khan, Rizwan Qureshi, Tanveer Abnsari, Shahid Mahmood and Rozina Bibi.

A case has been registered with PS Mumtazabad and further investigations were ongoing.