Eight Held On SOPs Violations During Marriage Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan police arrested eight (8) persons including a woman on charges of violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures(SOPs), Sound Act at a wedding ceremony in Mumtazabad area of the city on Friday.
Police spokesman said that Mumtazabad SHO Shaban Khalid Goraya accompanying a police team raided a wedding ceremony and arrested Faizan, Tanweer, Nadeem, Zubair Khan, Rizwan Qureshi, Tanveer Abnsari, Shahid Mahmood and Rozina Bibi.
A case has been registered with PS Mumtazabad and further investigations were ongoing.