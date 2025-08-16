Open Menu

Eight Held Over 32 Kg Of Drugs Seized

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out six major operations in different cities, arresting eight drug suppliers and recovered more than 32 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs3.2 million from their possession.

According to an ANF spokesman, the biggest recovery was made near Chenab Toll Plaza, Gujrat, where 8.4 kg of drugs was seized from a vehicle and the accused was arrested.

In another operation at the same location, 6 kg of drugs was recovered from a vehicle, and two drug suppliers were taken into custody.

In Lahore, the ANF team recovered 6 kg of drugs and 1 kg of ice from a vehicle near a petrol pump on Shahpur Multan Road following the arrest of a drug smuggler.

Similarly, 6 kg of drugs was confiscated from a rickshaw near Chenab Toll Plaza in Gujrat, leading to another arrest.

In Karachi’s Machar Colony, two men riding a motorcycle were caught with 4.4 kg of drugs.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, 500 grams of heroin was recovered from a motorcyclist near Jamil Chowk on Ring Road.

The cases have been registered against all the accused under the Narcotics Control Act and investigations are underway.

