Eight Held Over 32 Kg Of Drugs Seized
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out six major operations in different cities, arresting eight drug suppliers and recovered more than 32 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs3.2 million from their possession.
According to an ANF spokesman, the biggest recovery was made near Chenab Toll Plaza, Gujrat, where 8.4 kg of drugs was seized from a vehicle and the accused was arrested.
In another operation at the same location, 6 kg of drugs was recovered from a vehicle, and two drug suppliers were taken into custody.
In Lahore, the ANF team recovered 6 kg of drugs and 1 kg of ice from a vehicle near a petrol pump on Shahpur Multan Road following the arrest of a drug smuggler.
Similarly, 6 kg of drugs was confiscated from a rickshaw near Chenab Toll Plaza in Gujrat, leading to another arrest.
In Karachi’s Machar Colony, two men riding a motorcycle were caught with 4.4 kg of drugs.
Meanwhile, in Peshawar, 500 grams of heroin was recovered from a motorcyclist near Jamil Chowk on Ring Road.
The cases have been registered against all the accused under the Narcotics Control Act and investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight held over 32 kg of drugs seized2 minutes ago
-
Tears in rains: KP battles monsoon destruction2 minutes ago
-
Attack on Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence in Malakand leaves 2 children dead, cleric hospitalized2 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest three most wanted absconder criminals involved in murder case2 minutes ago
-
DG KDA inspects Naran entry points amid flash flood threat22 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari praises rescuers, calls for national solidarity in KP flood relief22 minutes ago
-
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards34 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz leads PML-N Women’s Wing Islamabad in Independence Day, “Marka-e-Haq” gathering52 minutes ago
-
India’s regional isolation pushes it toward Latin America, Africa and beyond1 hour ago
-
"Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Express Sorrow over KP Floods,Pledges Support"1 hour ago
-
KPK PDMA Spokesperson calls for public support as rescue efforts intensify1 hour ago
-
Medical student from Peshawar honoured with PM’s Youth Excellence Award1 hour ago